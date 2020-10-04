Dimitar Berbatov identifies where Man United need priority signing

Ex-Man United striker Dimitar Berbatov urges Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to sign a new centre-half to bolster his defence

Sunday 4 October 2020
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United need to prioritise signing a new centre-half before Monday’s transfer deadline, according to ex-Red Devils striker Dimitar Berbatov.

The Red Devils have struggled to strengthen their team in the 2020 summer transfer window despite securing their spot in the Champions League thanks to a third-placed finish last term.

Manchester United have only managed to sign Netherlands international Donny van de Beek in a £40m deal from Eredivisie side Ajax in the current transfer market.

The 20-time English champions have been linked with Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, FC Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele and FC Porto left-back Alex Telles over the past few weeks.

However, the Red Devils haven’t been linked with a new centre-half despite Victor Lindelof’s poor performances in the heart of the Manchester United side.

The Red Devils were credited with an interest in RB Leipzig centre-half Dayot Upamecano and Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly at the start of the summer but concrete interest didn’t materialise.

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov is urging Manchester United to sign a new centre-half if Solskjaer wants to make significant progress this season.

“Man United should buy a centre-half – one or two,” Berbatov told Friday Football Social on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“This is the area of the pitch that is too easy for my taste. There is a lack of concentration, position awareness and discipline at centre-half.

“They need to make it a priority. Hopefully they’ll buy a centre-half before the window is over.”

Manchester United lost 3-1 to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in their season opener as the Red Devils were exposed at the back by Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha.

The 20-time English champions bounced back with an unconvincing 3-2 win against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium last weekend after Bruno Fernandes scored an added-time winner from the penalty spot.

Manchester United will take on Spurs at Old Trafford on Sunday.

