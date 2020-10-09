Dimitar Berbatov pinpoints where Man United really needed new signing

Dimitar Berbatov believes Manchester United require a new centre-half

Dimitar Berbatov has expressed his disappointment that Manchester United didn’t sign a new centre-half in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The Red Devils initially received a lot of criticism for the transfer activity after Manchester United only signed Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek in a £40m deal.

However, Manchester United were spurred into action following their humiliating 6-1 loss to top-four rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

The 20-time English champions snapped up 33-year-old Edinson Cavani on a free transfer after the experienced Uruguayan striker was released by Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer.

The Red Devils signed FC Porto full-back Alex Telles to provide Luke Shaw with a competition for a first-team spot in Solskjaer’s starting XI.

Manchester United made two further signings with one eye on the future after the Red Devils brought in Atalanta winger Amad Diallo in a £37.2m deal and Club Atletico Penarol teenager Facundo Pellistri.

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov questioned the Red Devils about their failure to sign a new centre-half despite selling Chris Smalling to AS Roma.

“The disappointment amongst United fans will be deeper now than it was in recent weeks even,” Berbatov told Betfair.

“I see they picked up Cavani and Telles, and now the window is closed without signing a centre-back. I have said for weeks that I think they need a centre-back, and this is a show from Ole that he trusts the guys he has there already, but I feel like they should have signed someone.

“I wonder if they really should have kept even Chris Smalling, who has had a fabulous time at Roma, but often when you loan a player, it is a sign that they are done anyway.”

Manchester United made England international Harry Maguire the most expensive defender in the world following his £80m move to Old Trafford from Leicester City in 2019.

The Red Devils have centre-halves Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Alex Tuanzebe and Marcos Rojo competing for the other centre-half spot in the Manchester United team.

Manchester United have already conceded 11 times in three Premier League games this season to raise questions about Solskjaer’s defence.

The 20-time English champions will take on Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.

