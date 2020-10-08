Edinson Cavani reveals role Diego Forlan played in Man United transfer

Man United striker Edinson Cavani (Photo: Edinson Cavani / Instagram)

Edinson Cavani has revealed that Red Devils legend Diego Forlan played a big role in his transfer to Manchester United.

The veteran Uruguayan forward has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with Manchester United after Cavani was released by Paris Saint-Germain at the end of his contact earlier this summer.

Manchester United have the option to extend Cavani’s stay by an additional 12 months if the South American striker has a positive impact at Old Trafford this term.

The 33-year-old follows in the footsteps of his former Uruguay team-mate Forlan by completing a move to Manchester United.

Forlan netted 17 times in 98 games in all competitions for Manchester United between 2001 and 2005 under Sir Alex Ferguson before the retired striker went on to have a prolific career with Villarreal and Atletico Madrid.

Cavani shed light on the role that Forlan played in the 33-year-old’s deadline day transfer to Manchester United.

“Diego, when he had to give references about me, he did it, he said very good things,” Cavani told Uruguayan media, as quoted by Metro.

“It’s OK to dream, but I like to wish things better. Dreaming seems fantasy, but wishing things makes you see them more real.”

Cavani has not played competitive football since March after the Ligue 1 season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Uruguayan centre-forward scored 200 goals in 301 games in all competitions over the past seven seasons at PSG.

Cavani won six Ligue 1 titles during his PSG career, as well as enjoying success with Napoli in Serie A.

Manchester United will have a void to fill in their starting XI after Anthony Martial received a red card in their 6-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Red Devils will take on Newcastle United in their next Premier League game at St James’ Park on Saturday 17 October.

