Dimitar Berbatov gives verdict on new Man United signing Edinson Cavani

Man United striker Edinson Cavani (Photo: Edinson Cavani / Instagram)

Dimitar Berbatov has issued his backing for Manchester United’s new signing Edinson Cavani.

The 33-year-old completed a move to Manchester United on a free transfer on the final day of the 2020 summer transfer window.

The veteran Uruguay striker put pen to paper on a one-year deal thought to be worth around £200,000 a week after he was released by Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer.

Cavani hasn’t played any competitive football since March after the Ligue 1 campaign was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving the South American short on fitness.

The Uruguayan centre-forward will compete with Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Odion Ighalo for a starting spot in the Manchester United team.

Manchester United’s signing of Cavani was met with some criticism after the 20-time English champions waited until the final day of the summer transfer window to get a deal over the line.

Nevertheless, former Red Devils striker Berbatov believes that Cavani is a great addition to the Manchester United team.

“I am a huge fan of Cavani however – he brings lots of goals and plenty of experience, and that can only be a benefit,” Berbatov told Betfair.

“It’s a fair question to ask why maybe United didn’t sign him sooner, but probably they were working at something else that fell through, and he was a brilliant alternative.

“The likes of Ibrahimovic and Henrik Larsson had huge impacts late in their careers at United, and Cavani can do the same.

“He can be a great help to Martial, Rashford, and Greenwood. He is sure to have had a good talk with Ole before signing, and while he won’t have demanded to play every game, he isn’t coming to sit on the bench either.

“Some will say this is a panic buy, but with the speculation of players that didn’t sign, it’s clear they wanted an attacking player.

“Sancho may not have worked out, so they get Cavani instead, and he can score goals. The really interesting question is how it affects the young boys, and what this means for Ighalo.”

Cavani started his career in Europe with Serie A side Palermo before the Uruguay legend completed a move to Napoli, where he established himself as one of the top strikers on the continent.

The South American forward scored 104 goals in 138 games in all competitions during his three seasons in Naples before a big-money move to PSG in 2013.

Cavani is the Ligue 1 side’s all-time record goal-scorer following a return 200 goals in 301 games in all competition over the past seven seasons.

Manchester United will take on Newcastle United in their next Premier League game on Saturday 17 October.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip