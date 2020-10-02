Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United are interested in signing Edinson Cavani on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet AS, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Manchester United are looking to get a deal over the line for the Uruguay international to reinforce Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attacking options.

The same article states the Manchester United manager is desperate to bolster his attacking options after the club’s shaky start to the new Premier League season.

According to the same story, Solskjaer wants to sign wingers and striker before the close of the 2020 summer transfer window rather than bolster his defence.

AS claim that Manchester United have already started talks to sign Cavani’s brother, who acts as the striker’s agent, about a summer switch to Manchester United.

The report says that the free agent was on the brink of a move to Atletico Madrid earlier this summer before the Spanish side ended up adding Luis Suarez to their squad.

The Spanish media outlet claim that Cavani is Solskjaer’s top target to bolster his attack before next week’s transfer deadline on Monday 5 October.

Cavani scored 200 times in 301 games in seven seasons in the French capital, winning six Ligue 1 titles, four French Cups and five French League Cups.

The Uruguay international established himself as one of Europe’s top strikers after he scored 104 times in 138 games for Napoli.

Manchester United will host Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Sunday.

