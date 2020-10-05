‘Top signing’: Louis Saha reacts to reports claiming Man United will sign Edinson Cavani

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Louis Saha has welcomed the proposed addition of Edinson Cavani to the Manchester United team.

The Red Devils are thought to have agreed a deal with the Uruguay international to bring Cavani to Old Trafford ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

The former Napoli striker is set to sign a two-year deal with the 20-time English champions to become the second new arrival of the summer transfer window at Manchester United.

The 33-year-old was released by Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the Ligue 1 campaign following seven seasons at Parc des Princes.

Cavani will provide Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with great variety in attack as the Uruguayan striker competes with Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Odion Ighalo for a starting spot.

The South American striker scored four times in 14 games for the French side last season after Cavani fell out of favour under Thomas Tuchel.

Former Manchester United striker Saha took to Twitter to express his delight at Cavani’s imminent arrival.

Saha wrote on Twitter: “I thought Christmas was December. Cavani is a top signing. Goal scorer and huge source of energy inspiration. @ManUtd will dominate transition cause of his work rate.”

Cavani started his career at Danubio before the Uruguay international moved to Serie A side Palermo in 2006.

The 33-year-old striker scored 37 times in 117 games in four seasons at Palermo before Cavani moved to Napoli in 2010.

Cavani established himself as one of the best strikers in Europe with a return of 104 goals in 138 games in all competitions for the Naples side.

The South American forward netted 200 goals in 301 games for PSG over the past seven seasons, winning six successive Ligue 1 titles.

