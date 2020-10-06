Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains why Man United signed Edinson Cavani

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United have signed an “experienced ultimate professional” in the shape of veteran striker Edinson Cavani.

The Uruguay international completed a free transfer to Manchester United on transfer deadline day after Cavani left Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer.

The 33-year-old has put pen to paper on a two-year deal thought to be worth around £190,000-a-week to provide the current strikers with competition for a starting spot.

Cavani will offer cover for Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood as Manchester United look to secure a top-four finish in successive seasons.

Manchester United had been linked with Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho and FC Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele throughout the 2020 summer transfer window.

However, the Red Devils ended up signing a 33-year-old centre-forward rather than a right winger to add creativity and pace to Solskjaer’s starting lineup.

Speaking to Manchester United’s website following Cavani’s arrival, Solskjaer was adamant that he is delighted to sign the Uruguay international before deadline day.

“Edinson is an experienced ultimate professional who always gives everything for his team,” Solskjaer said.

“His goalscoring record for club and country is fantastic and we are delighted to sign a player of his calibre. He’ll bring energy, power, leadership and a great mentality to the squad but, most importantly, he’ll bring goals.

“He has had a brilliant career so far, winning trophies at almost every club he has played for, and he still has so much more to give at the highest level.

“The opportunity for our young players to learn from one of Europe’s top goalscorers over the last 10 years is fantastic and it will really benefit them going forward.

“Edinson knows exactly what it takes to succeed and we are all looking forward to seeing him make an impact at Manchester United.”

Cavani established himself as one of Europe’s leading strikers after the Uruguayan forward scored 104 goals in 138 games during his three seasons at Napoli.

The South American forward won six Ligue 1 titles during his spell at PSG, netting 200 goals in 301 games in all competitions for the French side.

Manchester United ended up signing five players in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The Red Devils started their summer spending with the £40m addition of Donny van de Beek from Ajax before Manchester United signed FC Porto defender Alex Telles, Atalanta winger Amad Diallo and Atletico Penarol starlet Facundo Pellistri.

