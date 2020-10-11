Paul Merson gives blunt verdict on Man United signing Edinson Cavani

Man United striker Edinson Cavani (Photo: Edinson Cavani / Instagram)

Paul Merson believes Manchester United’s signing of Edinson Cavani proves that the Red Devils are going nowhere.

The Uruguay international moved to Manchester United on a free transfer on transfer deadline day after Cavani was released from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

The 33-year-old has reportedly put pen to paper on a new £200,000-a-year contract to follow in the footsteps of his compatriot Diego Forlan by moving to Manchester United.

The veteran Uruguayan forward will be tasked with competing with Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial for a starting spot in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI.

Cavani will presumably be asked to use his experience to provide guidance to the young Manchester United strikers.

However, former Arsenal midfielder Merson is surprised by Manchester United’s decision to sign Cavani.

“Edinson Cavani is an underwhelming signing for Manchester United that shows they are going nowhere,” Merson told the Daily Star.

“He’s been available on a free transfer since I don’t know when, and I don’t think they got beaten by Tottenham because they can’t put the ball in the net.

“Having a man sent off in that game just gave them an excuse. They were already all over the shop defensively.

“They have opened the door for teams like Arsenal, Tottenham and Everton to finish in the top four this season.

“I don’t think they are a top four club at the moment. They can’t defend for toffee, and they let Chris Smalling go to Roma. He would probably get in the team right now.

“Cavani feels like a Quick Fix. But he’s probably not even that if I’m being honest. I don’t see him being the difference.”

Cavani started his career in Europe with Serie A side Palermo before the Uruguay international moved to Napoli in 2010.

The 33-year-old netted 78 times in 104 games in all competitions during his three-season stint at Napoli.

Cavani moved to PSG in 2013 and the Uruguayan centre-forward netted 200 goals in 301 games over the past seven seasons.

Manchester United have made a disappointing start to the Premier League following two losses in their opening three games.

The Red Devils lost 3-1 to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in their season opener before a 3-2 win over Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

Manchester United slumped to humiliating 6-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in their last Premier League game before the international break.

The Red Devils will travel to Newcastle United in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday.

