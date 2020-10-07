Rio Ferdinand reveals he tapped up Edinson Cavani for Man United in January

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand has revealed that he contacted Edinson Cavani about a move to Manchester United back in January before the veteran striker moved to Old Trafford on transfer deadline day.

The Uruguay international completed a move to Manchester United in a free transfer on Monday night after reports over the weekend suggested the Red Devils were set to sign the 33-year-old in a surprise deal.

The former Napoli striker put pen to paper on a one-year deal with Manchester United, which is thought to be worth around £200,000 a week, and the Red Devils have the option to extend it by a further year.

Cavani was released by Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the 2019-20 season after the South American forward struggled to secure regular first-team football last term.

The 33-year-old scored four goals in 14 appearances in Ligue 1 as Thomas Tuchel used Cavani sparingly throughout the campaign.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand revealed via his YouTube channel that he tapped up Cavani back in January about a potential switch to Manchester United.

“I used to do it as player. I would get hold of players and ask, ‘would you come to Manchester United?’ Because I’m a fan! I message players all the time,” Ferdinand said.

“Listen, Cavani was flattered that someone connected to the club was saying that. I thought he would jump at the chance [to join] and that’s what has happened.”

Cavani will compete with Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood for a starting spot in the Manchester United team.

Ferdinand believes Cavani will bring value to the Manchester United side, providing guidance and support to the club’s younger strikers.

“I highlighted Cavani as a player to buy during the last transfer window because we’ve got three supremely talented young strikers who need help,” Ferdinand added.

“They’re going to need assistance. Martial is a prime example because he’s going to be suspended now (after his red card against Tottenham) and we need someone to step in.

“The way Cavani plays, the way he applies himself, the way he trains, his experience, what he could teach the likes of Mason Greenwood.

“He’s scored so many goals and won multiple trophies. For Greenwood to watch him on a daily basis, he will benefit the most.

“Is he long-term? No, he’s not. But I played in a team where we bought Henrik Larsson in. You ask the strikers like Wayne Rooney if he brought value to the squad? The answer is yes.

“If Cavani can have that affect with this group of players then it’s worthwhile. ‘Listen, he’s a top player. Experienced, gets goals, he’s someone who will be good value for the club.”

Manchester United suffered a 6-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Sunday to heap pressure on the Red Devils following their poor start to the season.

They will make the trip to Newcastle United in their next Premier League game on Saturday 17 October.

