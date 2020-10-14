Man United to rival Real Madrid for Rennes teenager Eduardo Camavinga - report

Manchester United are set to battle it out with Real Madrid for Rennes winger Eduardo Camavinga, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 14 October 2020, 06:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United could face competition from Real Madrid for the signing of Rennes star Eduardo Camavinga, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet AS, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that Manchester United are interested in the 17-year-old following his standout performances in Ligue 1.

The same article states that Camavinga’s performances have attracted interest from a host of top European clubs, including scouts in La Liga and the Premier League.

According to the same story, Manchester United are looking at possible replacements for Paul Pogba after their club-record signing expressed an interest in a move to Real Madrid once again.

The report claims that Manchester United have “put in place a mechanism” to sign the French midfielder when his current deal expires with Rennes at the end of the 2021-22 season.

AS go on to add that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has put Camavinga at the top of his wishlist for future transfer windows following his excellent performances.

The Spanish media outlet write that Real Madrid believe Manchester United are a “giant threat” to their plans to sign Camavinga in future transfer windows.

The 17-year-old scored one goal and made two assists in 25 games in the Ligue 1 in the 2019-20 season after the Angola-born midfielder broke into the Rennes team.

Camavinga has already found the net once and created one goal in six games in the French top flight in the current campaign.

Manchester United will make the trip to Newcastle United on Saturday.

