Paul Scholes urges Man United to hire Edwin van der Sar in key role

Paul Scholes believes Manchester United should appoint Edwin van der Sar as their director of football to ease pressure on executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

The Red Devils endured a frustrating 2020 summer transfer window despite Manchester United adding five new players to their squad ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s second full season in charge.

Manchester United were linked with Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho throughout the summer transfer window but the Red Devils were unable to get a deal over the line for the England international.

The Red Devils didn’t start their summer spending until September, when Manchester United signed Netherlands international Donny van de Beek in a £40m deal from Eredivisie outfit Ajax.

Manchester United supporters had to wait until transfer deadline day last week to see any more new faces arrive at Old Trafford after a frustrating summer.

The 20-time English champions signed former Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani, FC Porto full-back Alex Telles, Atalanta winger Amad Diallo and Penarol teenager Facundo Pellistri.

Van der Sar has previously been linked with the director of football position at Manchester United after Woodward’s poor performances in previous summer transfer windows.

Former Manchester United midfielder Scholes believes Van der Sar would be the perfect appointment to take the pressure of Woodward when it comes to transfers.

“I think a director of football would take a lot of pressure off Ed Woodward, of course it would,” Scholes told Stadium Astro.

“I think Ed’s very good at running the club and making money for the club. I’m not sure he has the knowledge of football that’s required to go out and sign players and clearly there’s been some issues in getting deals over the line.

“I think a director of football would be very good for him to take him out of the limelight a little bit.

“We don’t seem to want to go down that road. Whether they’ve looked at people and they can’t find the right person, I don’t know.”

Asked if he would consider the role himself, Scholes replied: “No, I’ve got no experience in that role whatsoever.

“I suppose you could be a consultant, on the phone: ‘what do you think of this player?’, that could always help. But I think someone like Edwin van der Sar would be perfect.

“He’s done that job at Ajax, it was always a role he wanted to go into. He’s been to university and studied for that role.

“The likes of Rio and Fletch are similar to me really, it’s more of a consultancy – what do you think of this player? Just someone to ring up and give a bit of an idea.”

Manchester United have lost two of their opening three Premier League games this season to leave the Red Devils in the bottom half of the table.

The Old Trafford outfit will make the trip to Newcastle United on Saturday.

