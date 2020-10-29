Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants 20-year-old to replace Man United striker – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Manchester United to sign Erling Haaland to be a long-term replacement for Edinson Cavani, according to a report.

The Athletic, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Manchester United manager is still interested in Haaland despite the Red Devils missing out on the Norway international in the 2020 January transfer window.

The same article states that Manchester United refused to approve a deal to sign Haaland due to the high agent fees and the striker insisting upon a contract release clause being included in the terms of a deal.

According to the same story, the 20-time English champions could still sign Haaland in 2022, when the Norwegian striker will be allowed to leave Borussia Dortmund if the German side receive an offer of £68m.

The Athletic claim that Solskjaer has placed signing Haaland at the top of his wishlist following the 20-year-old’s prolific form for the Bundesliga side.

The Manchester United manager worked with Haaland at Molde before the retired striker took over the reins at Old Trafford from Jose Mourinho in December 2018.

Haaland moved to RB Salzburg from Molde before the prolific striker secured a move to Borussia Dortmund ahead of Manchester United in the 2020 January transfer window.

The Norwegian forward has netted 23 times in 26 games in the 2020-21 season so far before he scored 44 goals in 40 outings in all competitions for both Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester United were held to a 0-0 draw with Chelsea FC at Old Trafford last weekend.

The Red Devils will host Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip