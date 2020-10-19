Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are interested in Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that Manchester United are long-term admirers of the 22-year-old after Valverde managed to force his way into Zinedine Zidane’s first-team plans at The Bernabeu.

The same article states that the Red Devils are looking at the Uruguay international as a potential makeweight in a deal that would see Paul Pogba move to Real Madrid.

According to the same story, Manchester United could look to sign the highly-rated midfielder if their World Cup winner finally swaps Old Trafford for the Spanish capital.

The Sun goes on to add that the 20-time English champions are set to continue to monitor Valverde in the event that Pogba does force through a move.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that the Red Devils had extended Pogba’s contract by an additional year to ensure the French midfielder remains at Old Trafford until 2022.

Pogba was dropped from Solskjaer’s starting XI for their trip to St James’ Park on Saturday night perhaps after he produced a poor performance in Manchester United’s 6-1 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur in their last Premier League game before the international break.

The Red Devils were 4-1 winners against Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday night thanks to goals from Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United will make the trip to Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League group-stage opener on Tuesday night before the Red Devils host top-four rivals Chelsea FC at Old Trafford on Saturday.

