Gary Neville claims Man United’s transfer failings impacting performances

Gary Neville says Manchester United's transfer failing are affecting the current team's performances

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 6 October 2020, 07:30 UK
Gary Neville
Manchester United legend Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville believes that Manchester United’s ineffective approach to the 2020 summer transfer market is affecting the current squad’s performance on the pitch.

The Red Devils have endured a difficult start to their second full season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following two losses in their opening three Premier League games.

Manchester United slumped to a 6-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Sunday following goals from Son Heung-min, Harry Kane, Tanguy Ndombele and Serge Aurier.

The Red Devils found themselves exposed at the back as Eric Bailly produced a forgettable performance after the Ivorian centre-half replaced the much-maligned Victor Lindelof.

Solskjaer’s side offered very little up front after Manchester United were reduced to 10 men in the 28th minute following Anthony Martial’s show of petulance.

Manchester United signed Donny van de Beek in a £40m deal from Ajax last month before the Red Devils offered free agent Edinson Cavani a two-year deal.

Former Manchester United defender Neville believes the Red Devils are struggling on the pitch due to the increasing pressure as a result of their poor transfer activity.

“There is no excuse for those players who were out on that pitch today, they were absolutely pathetic,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“Their body language was terrible; it was spiritless and spineless.

“When you’ve got a squad that lacks resilience and know-how to win games, the off the pitch stuff with Harry Maguire and Mason Greenwood, the darkness surrounding recruitment and not getting players when Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham are signing players, the minute Spurs went two goals up it was almost as if all those negative thought came and drained every bit of confidence out of them. It’s not right, but that is what happened.

“I just feel Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did achieve the maximum with these players but getting them to third, there was no way he was going to get to the level of Liverpool or Manchester City.

“It was good United finished third last season, they were on the shoulders of Liverpool and City, but they needed to make sure they got closer. City have spent £150m and Liverpool have strengthened with Thiago and Jota.

“They have pulled away psychologically before the season even started, and the psychological damage of not bringing players in is hamper the current squad.

“The club’s job is to build a title-winning team, those are the standards for Manchester United.”

Manchester United finished in third place in the Premier League table last season in Solskjaer’s first full season in charge.

However, the Red Devils lost 3-1 to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford last month before Manchester United edged to an unconvincing 3-2 win over Brighton.

Manchester United suffered a record-equalling heaviest defeat at Old Trafford after Jose Mourinho masterminded Tottenham’s 6-1 win over their top-four rivals.

The Red Devils will make the trip to Newcastle United in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday 17 October.

