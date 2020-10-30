Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Manchester United are interested in a potential swoop to sign AC Milan playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Manchester United are interested in a deal to sign the AC Milan midfielder.

The same article states that the Turkish playmaker is set to be out of contract at the end of the 2020-21 Serie A season after Calhanoglu failed to agree an extension.

According to the same story, Manchester United are looking to exploit the Turkish playmaker’s contract situation as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to add to his squad.

Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that the 20-time English champions are willing to offer the Turkish star a pay increase as well as a five-year contract.

The Italian paper goes on to add that AC Milan haven’t given up hope of trying down the Calhanoglu to a new deal and will look to start fresh talks next month.

The report writes that the AC Milan midfielder would prefer to stay at the San Siro outfit beyond the 2020-21 season despite interest from Manchester United in his signature.

The 26-year-old has made five appearances in Serie A this season, while Calhanoglu has netted four times in three games in the Europa League this term.

The Turkish star has scored 27 times in 137 games in all competitions over the past three and a half seasons.

Calhanoglu has played for Karlsruher, Hamburger SV, Bayer Leverkusen and Milan.

