Man United make decision about 22-year-old Championship winger – report

Manchester United have decided against making a swoop to sign Watford winger Ismaila Sarr, according to a report in England.

Website Goal, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Manchester United were interested in a swoop to sign Sarr as the domestic window is still open until 16 October.

The same article states that Manchester United were in talks with Watford about a potential deal to sign the Senegal international on loan for the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign.

According to the same story, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was eager to improve his options on the right wing, notably with the addition of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

Goal, however, report that Manchester United have no plans to sign Sarr on loan despite their previous talks with Watford about a deal for the Watford forward.

The media outlet reveal that the 20-time English champions were only prepared to sign Sarr on loan, but Watford wanted to offload the African winger in a permanent deal.

Manchester United have signed Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, FC Porto full-back Alex Telles, ex-Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani and Club Atletico Penarol teenager Facundo Pellistri.

The Red Devils lost 3-1 to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in their first Premier League game of the 2020-21 season before Manchester United were 3-2 winners against Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

The 20-time English champions lost 6-1 to Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Sunday evening to heap pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United will make the trip to Newcastle United at St James’ Park in their next league fixture on Saturday 17 October.

