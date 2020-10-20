Borussia Dortmund chief sends message to Man United about Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho (Photo: Nike Football)

Manchester United misjudged their pursuit of Jadon Sancho this summer, according to Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke.

The Red Devils were linked with a swoop to sign Sancho throughout the 2020 summer transfer window but Manchester United were unable to get a deal over the line.

The 20-time English champions were thought to have made a number of enquiries about the England international but failed to meet Borussia Dortmund’s asking price.

The Bundesliga outfit valued Sancho in the region of £110m but Manchester United didn’t meet Borussia Dortmund’s valuation of the former Manchester City youth star.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side failed to land their top target to force the Old Trafford outfit to look at other targets in the 2020 summer transfer window instead.

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Watzke claimed that Manchester United “misjudged” the situation after Sancho remained at the Bundesliga side for at least another 12 months.

“[They] misjudged the situation. We had a clear line and will continue to do so next summer,” Watzke is quoted as saying by the Daily Star.

“In this industry, you can never say that a player is completely unsellable.

“I heard and read everywhere in the spring that Sancho was gone. But he’s here. We had an agreement with him.”

Sancho has been in prolific form for Borussia Dortmund since his £8m switch to the Bundesliga side from Manchester City in the 2017 summer transfer window.

The England star scored 17 times and made 16 assists in the Bundesliga last season to help Dortmund finish in second place in the German top flight.

Sancho has only made one assist in three games in the Bundesliga so far this season.

Manchester United signed five new players in the 2020 summer transfer window, adding Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani, FC Porto full-back Alex Telles, Penarol teenager Facundo Pellistri and Atalanta winger Amad Traore to their squad.

