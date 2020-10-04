Jadon Sancho (Photo: Nike Football)

Jamie Redknapp reckons Manchester United will get a deal over the line for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho before the transfer deadline on Monday night.

The Red Devils have been linked with a swoop to sign the England international throughout the 2020 summer transfer window so far after Manchester United failed to sign Sancho last season.

The 20-time English champions haven’t managed to reach an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for the former Manchester City forward despite their relentless pursuit of the 20-year-old.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is thought to be a big admirer of Sancho following the England forward’s impressive performances at Borussia Dortmund over the past three seasons.

Sky Sports report that Manchester United failed with a £91m bid to sign the Borussia Dortmund forward in recent weeks.

However, the Bundesliga side have held firm in their stance that Sancho won’t be sold this summer unless Manchester United meet their £108m asking price.

Former Liverpool FC midfielder Redknapp reckons Manchester United will sign Sancho before the summer transfer window closes on Monday night.

“It hasn’t gone through yet but I think it will,” Redknapp told the Pitch to Post preview podcast, as quoted by Sky Sports.

“You see certain transfers and it is ebbing that way. There’s a lot of to-ing and fro-ing, and when Manchester United call, or any big club, there’s always a premium on players.

Sancho scored 17 times and made 16 assists in the Bundesliga last season to help Borussia Dortmund challenge Bayern Munich for the German top-flight crown.

The England international has netted 35 times in 102 games in all competitions over the past three seasons at Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester United have only signed Netherlands international Donny van de Beek in a £40m deal from Eredivisie outfit Ajax in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The Red Devils will take on Spurs in their next Premier League fixture on Sunday.

