BBC Sport pundit pinpoints the signing Man United need to finish in top four

Ex-Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas (Photo: BT Sport)

Manchester United need to sign a prolific goal-scorer before Monday’s transfer deadline to guarantee a top-four finish this season, according to former Spurs midfielder Jermaine Jenas.

The Red Devils have struggled to recruit a new attacker in the 2020 summer transfer window despite being linked with some big names since the 2019-20 season ended.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood finish the campaign in prolific form to suggest Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had finally settled on a preferred front three.

Manchester United were tipped to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho after the Red Devils secured their participation in the Champions League this term.

However, the 20-time English champions haven’t been able to get a deal over the line, while Manchester United have also been touted with an interest in FC Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

But BBC Sport pundit Jenas believes Manchester United are missing a traditional centre-forward capable of scoring 25 goals or more.

“It’s not guaranteed. It’s not absolutely nailed one they’ll finish in the top four next season,” Jenas told Friday Football Social on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I’m still convinced they need a top striker. I mean a centre-forward who will score 25 goals a season guaranteed. They’ve always had that. I know they’ve got very good players in Rashford and Martial. Greenwood will eventually become that player.

“For right now for Manchester United to secure top four, they need that and they haven’t got it.”

Manchester United haven’t had a striker who has scored more than 20 league goals in an individual campaign since Robin van Persie fired Sir Alex Ferguson’s side to the Premier League title in 2013.

The Red Devils signed Alexis Sanchez, Radamel Falcao and Romelu Lukaku over the past seven years but neither of the strikers have score 20 goals or more in a season.

The Old Trafford outfit signed Odion Ighalo on loan for the 2020-21 campaign to ease the workload on their front three.

The 20-time English champions will host their former manager Jose Mourinho and his Tottenham Hotspur side in their next Premier League game on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip