Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Manchester United are looking at Sevilla winger Lucas Ocampos as a potential alternative for Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho and Ousmane Dembele, according to a report in England.

Website ESPN, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Manchester United are looking at other options should the Red Devils fail to get a deal over the line for the Dortmund winger or FC Barcelona forward.

The same article states that Sevilla would be open to selling the Argentine attacker provided Manchester United meet their £36.2m asking price ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

According to the same story, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been impressed with the 26-year-old’s ability to occupy a number of different roles in their attack.

ESPN report that the Red Devils have made “extensive checks” on Ocampos as Manchester United look to secure some creativity and pace in wide areas of their team.

Ocampos scored 17 goals in 44 games in all competitions for Sevilla in his first season at the Spanish side following a move from Ligue 1 side Marseille.

The Argentina international has played for River Plate, AS Monaco, Marseille, Genoa, AC Milan and Sevilla in a journeyman career so far for the winger.

Ocampos has scored twice in three appearances for the Argentina national team.

Manchester United have only signed Netherlands international Donny van de Beek in a £40m deal from Eredivisie outfit Ajax in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The Red Devils will host Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in their next Premier League fixture on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip