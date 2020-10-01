Man United offered Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic on loan - report

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic on loan, according to a report

By Transfer Agent Thursday 1 October 2020, 08:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Luka Jovic on loan from Real Madrid, according to a report in Spain.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Real Madrid are looking to offload the Serbia international in the 2020 summer transfer window following the 22-year-old’s difficult first season at The Bernabeu.

The same article states that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is prepared to allow the centre-forward to leave the Spanish capital in the 2020 summer transfer window.

According to the same story, Manchester United are just one of a number of clubs that have been presented with the chance to sign Jovic from Real Madrid before Monday’s transfer deadline.

The Mail goes on to add that Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with a potential swoop to sign Jovic on loan when Spurs signed Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid.

However, the media outlet claim that Spurs turned down the chance to sign the former Eintracht Frankfurt striker.

Manchester United are struggling to get a deal over the line for Borussia Dortmund striker Jadon Sancho so could switch their focus to alternative targets, according to the report.

Jovic started his career at Red Star Belgrade, where he netted 13 times in 48 games before he earned a moved to Portuguese side Benfica.

The Serbian forward struggled to break into the Benfica first team, resulting in a switch to Eintracht Frankfurt in 2017.

The 22-year-old scored 36 times in 75 games during two seasons in Germany.

Manchester United will host Tottenham at Old Trafford on Sunday.

