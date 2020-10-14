Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United are interested in a swoop to sign Real Madrid playmaker Martin Odegaard, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Marca, as quoted by Sport Witness, is reporting that Manchester United are keeping tabs on the 21-year-old attacking midfielder following his excellent performances on loan at Real Sociedad last term.

The same article states that Odegaard’s loan stint at the La Liga side attracted interest from many of Europe’s top clubs after his initial difficult start to life at Real Madrid.

According to the same story, Manchester United are “willing to invest a lot of money” to sign Odegaard from the La Liga giants in order to add more creativity to their midfield.

However, Marca reveal that Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is ready to knock back Manchester United’s interest as the France legend looks to retain the Norway international’s services.

The report doesn’t list a price that Manchester United would be willing to offer for the Danish playmaker.

Odegaard scored seven times in 34 games in all competitions during his loan spell at Real Sociedad in the 2019-20 season.

Real Madrid signed Odegaard in a £12m deal from Strømsgodset in 2015 following his breakout performances for the Norwegian club.

The Norway international has gone on loan to SC Heerenveen, Vitesse Arnhem and Real Sociedad to gain experience.

Manchester United signed five new players in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The Red Devils will make the trip to Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.

