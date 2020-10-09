Dimitar Berbatov sends message to Man United about Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino (Photo: YouTube)

Dimitar Berbatov has insisted that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the right man for the Manchester United job despite reports linking the club with a move to appoint Mauricio Pochettino.

The Red Devils were linked with Pochettino after Manchester United decided to axe Jose Mourinho in December 2018 but the Argentinian head coach was still in charge of Tottenham.

Solskjaer took over the reins on an interim basis but the Norwegian’s positive impact on the Manchester United side prompted the Red Devils to give their former striker the job on a permanent basis.

The 47-year-old endured a mixed first full season in charge of Manchester United, although the Red Devils ended the 2019-20 campaign on a high note after finishing in third place in the table.

Manchester United have made a woeful start to the new season after the 20-time English champions lost 3-1 to Crystal Palace in their first game of the 2020-21 campaign.

The Red Devils then lost 6-1 to Spurs in their most recent Premier League fixture at Old Trafford before the international break to heap pressure on Solskjaer.

Manchester United’s heavy defeat by Spurs prompted talk of a fresh move to appoint Pochettino as their new manager.

While Berbatov considers Pochettino to be one of the best coaches in the world, the former Spurs striker reckons Solskjaer should be allowed to continue in his role.

“Ole Gunner Solskjaer has taken some criticism recently, I can understand why the odds say he is the most likely manager to leave his post, especially if they continue down this road,” Berbatov told Betfair.

“The pressure on him will only continue to grow, and if they continue to fail to win points, the point will likely come where action is taken. I believe he is still fine for the job personally, and we will have to see.

“To me, it is amazing that Mauricio Pochettino is available for this job, one of football’s finest coaches in my opinion.

“You can say maybe he waited for this job, but that is very risky for a manager to do, and I cannot believe another club hasn’t snapped him up.

“Pochettino may be ‘the man’, but at some stage, they were all ‘the man’- Moyes, van Gaal, Mourinho, all were the next saviour at one stage.

“For United fans, I would say that every single person connected to the team in any way are all suffering. The ones that will express their feelings the loudest will be the fans, and I can understand this.

“United are led by people who want success for the club, and the glory days will return, of that there is no doubt- just when that is, is the question.”

Manchester United have lost two of their last three Premier League games to raise questions about their ability to challenge for the title or even push for a top-four spot this season.

The Red Devils will make the trip to Newcastle United in their next league game on Saturday 17 October.

