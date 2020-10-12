Man United to rival Man City for Mauricio Pochettino appointment – report

Mauricio Pochettino (Photo: YouTube)

Manchester United and Manchester City are both looking at Mauricio Pochettino as a potential future appointment, according to a report in England.

The Sunday Mirror is reporting that Manchester United have started to take a look at Pochettino as a potential appointment following the club’s poor start to the season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The same article states that Manchester United are aware that Manchester City are also interested in the Argentinian head coach as a potential replacement for Pep Guardiola next summer.

According to the same story, the Citizens are concerned that Guardiola hasn’t put pen to paper on a new deal with the Eastlands outfit despite his current deal expiring in the summer.

The Sunday Mirror report that Pochettino has been waiting for a “big opportunity” to return to management after he parted company with Tottenham Hotspur last summer.

While Manchester United are prepared to give Solskjaer time to turnaround the club’s fortunes in spite of a 6-1 loss to Spurs last time out, the Red Devils are conscious that Pochettino won’t be available on the market for long.

Manchester United have lost two of their opening three Premier League games despite Solskjaer building good will after the Red Devils finished in third spot last term.

The 20-time English champions lost 3-1 to Crystal Palace in their season opener before a 6-1 loss to Tottenham in their last top-flight fixture at Old Trafford.

Manchester City have collected four points from their opening three Premier League games.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip