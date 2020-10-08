Man United begin talks to with Mauricio Pochettino about replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Mauricio Pochettino (Photo: YouTube)

Manchester United have initiated discussions with Mauricio Pochettino about replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford, according to a report.

The Mirror, as quoted by the Metro, is reporting that Manchester United have made contact with Pochettino about the possibility of taking over the reins from Solskjaer.

The same article states that Pochettino has resisted the urge to return to management despite being presented with a number of potential opportunities over the past year or so.

According to the same story, Sir Alex Ferguson is a big admirer of Pochettino following his impact at Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

The report reveals that the club are satisfied with the quality in the Manchester United squad but the Red Devils are worried about the coaching under Solskjaer.

The Mirror claim that Pochettino could be lured to Manchester United given his preference to work without a director of football, which the Red Devils don’t have.

Manchester United have already lost twice in three Premier League games this season to heap pressure on Solskjaer in his second full season in charge at Old Trafford.

Crystal Palace were 3-1 winners against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the first top-flight fixture before the Red Devils edged to a 3-2 win over Brighton.

Manchester United suffered a humiliating 6-1 loss to Tottenham at Old Trafford on Sunday to cast doubt on their ability to challenge for a top-four finish this term.

The Red Devils signed Donny van de Beek, Alex Telles, Edinson Cavani, Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo this summer.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip