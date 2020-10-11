Paul Merson claims Man United should have signed Arsenal new-boy

Thomas Partey (Photo: @Arsenal)

Paul Merson has questioned why neither Manchester United nor Manchester City attempted to sign new Arsenal signing Thomas Partey in the 2020 summer transfer window.

Arsenal signed Partey in a £45m deal from La Liga giants Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day following months of speculation linking the Ghana international to the Gunners.

The 27-year-old put pen to paper on a long-term contract with the north London side before he was handed the number 18 shirt at the Emirates Stadium ahead of his debut.

Partey’s signing was a big coup for Mikel Arteta as the Arsenal boss managed to offload controversial Matteo Guendouzi on loan and replace the French starlet with the proven Atletico defensive midfielder.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson is shocked that neither Manchester United nor Manchester City looked to sign Partey to improve upon the current options in their squad.

“I like where Arsenal are going on the pitch,” Merson told the Daily Star.

“Mikel Arteta is doing really well. And Partey is an unbelievable signing.

“I don’t know why Manchester United or even Manchester City didn’t go for him. He’s better than what they’ve got.”

Partey came through the ranks at Atletico before he was sent out on loan to Almeria and Mallorca.

The Ghanian midfielder scored 16 goals in 188 games in all competitions over the past six seasons after he established himself as a regular in Diego Simeone’s side.

The north London side have won three of their opening four Premier League games, only dropping points in a 3-1 loss to defending champions Liverpool FC.

Arteta’s side have already beaten Sheffield United, West Ham United and Fulham.

Arsenal will take on Manchester City on Saturday.

