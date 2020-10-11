Man United attempted to sign fringe Dortmund player on deadline day – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United attempted to make a last-ditch bid to sign Borussia Dortmund fringe player Nico Schulz on loan on transfer deadline day, according to a report.

Website ESPN, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Manchester United were linked with Jadon Sancho throughout the 2020 summer transfer window but the Red Devils made a bid for a different Dortmund player on Monday.

The same article states that the 20-time English champions looked to sign the 27-year-old on loan from the Bundesliga side on the final day of the summer transfer market.

According to the same story, Manchester United offered to pay Schulz’s wages if Dortmund would allow the German defender to move to Old Trafford on loan for the 2020-21 season.

But the Daily Mail report that Borussia Dortmund were left bemused by Manchester United’s attempts to sign the Germany international given their interest in Sancho all summer.

The media outlet report that Dortmund dismissed Manchester United’s interest in Schulz after the relations had already been strained by the transfer saga surrounding Sancho.

Schulz moved to Borussia Dortmund in a £20m deal from Hoffenheim in the 2019 summer transfer window.

The German centre-half scored one goal in 18 games in all competitions in the 2019-20 season.

Schulz has represented Hertha BSC, Borussia Monchengladbach and Hoffenheim before his move to Dortmund last year.

Manchester United have already conceded 11 goals in the Premier League this season, including a 6-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford last weekend.

The Red Devils will take on Newcastle United at St James’ Park next Saturday.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip