Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are close to completing a £55m deal to sign Ousmane Dembele from FC Barcelona, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet AS, as quoted by The Daily Mail, is reporting that Manchester United are on the brink of sealing a deal to sign the France international from FC Barcelona.

The same article states that the Red Devils have been left frustrated in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund attacker Jadon Sancho and Manchester United are ready to shift their focus.

According to the same story, Manchester United are ready to sign Dembele in a €60m (£55m) as a potential alternative to Sancho in the 2020 summer transfer window.

AS report that the Spanish side are ready to offload Dembele in order to fund a move to sign former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay from Lyon this summer.

The report adds that Manchester United are long-term admirers of Dembele since his fine performances for Borussia Dortmund before his switch to Camp Nou in 2018.

The article writes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to sign a new forward before transfer deadline day on 5 October.

Manchester United have only managed to sign Netherlands international Donny van de Beek in a £40m deal from Eredivisie outfit Ajax earlier this summer.

The Red Devils lost 3-1 to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in their Premier League opener before Manchester United edged to an unconvincing 3-2 win over Brighton at the Amex Stadium last weekend.

Manchester United will take on Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in their next Premier League game on Sunday afternoon.

