Duncan Castles claims Ousmane Dembele will join Man United on one condition

Ousmane Dembele wants to move to Manchester United provided that the Red Devils are willing to offer him a long-term contract, according to Sunday Times reporter Duncan Castles.

The France international was thought to be keen to remain at FC Barcelona despite reports linking Dembele with a move to the Premier League this summer.

Dembele was touted as a potential target for Premier League champions Liverpool FC at the start of the summer before Manchester United entered the picture.

The Red Devils haven’t been able to get a deal over the line for Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho to prompt the Old Trafford outfit to look at alternatives.

Manchester United were heavily linked with a bid for Dembele last week but the France forward was thought to be uninterested in a move to the Premier League’s most successful club.

However, Castles took to Twitter to reveal that Dembele has changed his mind and the FC Barcelona flop is open to a move to Manchester United.

Castles wrote on Twitter: “Ousmane Dembele changes stance on leaving Barcelona following conversations with Manchester United. Says he will join the Premier League club – if they offer him a long-term contract.”

Dembele moved to FC Barcelona in a £140m deal from Borussia Dortmund in the 2017 summer transfer window as a replacement for Brazil international Neymar.

The 23-year-old has scored 19 times in 75 games in all competitions over the past three seasons.

The France star has still won two La Liga titles and the Copa del Rey during his stint at FC Barcelona.

The Red Devils have only signed Netherlands international Donny van de Beek in a £40m deal from Eredivisie outfit Ajax in the 2020 summer transfer window so far.

