Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

FC Barcelona are prepared to drop their asking price for Ousmane Dembele to €50m (£45m) if Manchester United attempt to sign the France international in the January transfer window, according to a report.

Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Manchester United attempted to sign the 23-year-old in the final days of the transfer window after it became apparent the Red Devils wouldn’t signing Jadon Sancho this summer.

The same article states that Dembele rejected the chance to move to Manchester United as the French forward looked to convince new FC Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman that he had a future at the Spanish giants this season.

According to the same story, FC Barcelona and Manchester United were limited by the time constraints of getting a deal over the line after the two clubs entered negotiations in the final days of the transfer window.

Sport claim that FC Barcelona want to permanently offload Dembele rather than allow the former Borussia Dortmund forward to move to Manchester United on loan.

The Spanish media outlet write that the La Liga side haven’t changed their stance but FC Barcelona would be willing to drop their valuation to £45m for the forward.

FC Barcelona had previously been looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of £90m after the Spanish side signed Dembele in a £120m deal just over three years ago.

Dembele has failed to shine at FC Barcelona over the past three seasons, scored 19 times in 75 games in all competitions for the Spanish giants.

Manchester United signed five players in the summer transfer window.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip