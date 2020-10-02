Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are in talks with FC Barcelona to sign Ousmane Dembele on a season-long loan, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports, as quoted by the Mirror, is reporting that Manchester United are interested in a deal to sign the France international in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Red Devils are ready to temporarily end their interest in Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho following months of speculation.

According to the same story, Manchester United are desperately attempting to secure reinforcements to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attacking options for the rest of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Sky Sports believe that Dembele could be the perfect stop-gap solution before the 20-time English champions rekindle their interest in Sancho at the end of the 2020-21 season.

The report claims that Manchester United made an initial bid of £73m, plus add-ons worth around £18m, to take their total offer to the £91m mark.

The 23-year-old moved to FC Barcelona in a €145m deal from Borussia Dortmund in the 2017 summer transfer window.

Dembele has netted 19 times in 75 games for FC Barcelona over the past three seasons following a muted impact at Camp Nou.

The French striker made just nine appearances for FC Barcelona in the 2019-20 campaign.

Manchester United have only signed Netherlands international Donny van de Beek in a £40m deal from Eredivisie outfit Ajax in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The Red Devils will host their former manager Jose Mourinho and his Tottenham Hotspur side at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

