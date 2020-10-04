Paul Pogba makes phone call to urge 23-year-old to move to Man United – report

Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Paul Pogba has called Ousmane Dembele in a bid to convince the FC Barcelona forward to move to Manchester United before Monday’s transfer deadline, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Pogba has privately called the FC Barcelona forward to discuss the merits of a move to Old Trafford.

The same article states that Pogba is a big fan of Dembele and the club-record signing believes the French winger could be an asset to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

According to the same story, the Manchester United midfielder reassured Dembele that he’d be able to secure more first-team action at the 20-time English champions.

The report adds that Pogba underlined the importance of playing regularly to Dembele ahead of next summer’s European Championship.

Mundo Deportivo write that Dembele’s preference was to remain at FC Barcelona despite struggling to have an impact at the Catalan side since his move in 2017.

The report reveals that FC Barcelona are looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of £92m for Dembele, which is £42m less than the Spanish side paid three years ago.

According to the Spanish media outlet, the La Liga giants aren’t willing to consider a loan move for Dembele ahead of transfer deadline day in the Premier League on Monday.

Manchester United will take on former Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho and his Tottenham Hotspur side at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip