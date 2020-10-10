Man United star Paul Pogba sends message to Real Madrid

Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Paul Pogba says he would like to play for Real Madrid in the future, adding that Manchester United have not yet initiated talks about a contract extension.

The France international is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign when Pogba, in theory, could leave for nothing.

However, Manchester United have an option to extend Pogba’s current deal by an additional 12 months to secure the World Cup winner’s future until the summer of 2022.

Pogba’s timing is notable given that the French midfielder produced a dreadful performance in Manchester United’s 6-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford last weekend.

The 27-year-old conceded a second-half penalty to allow Harry Kane to score his second goal and secure a record-equalling 6-1 win for an away side at the Theatre of Dreams.

Pogba is currently on international duty with France before he returns to Manchester United next week.

Speaking at a media conference ahead of France’s clash against Portugal, Pogba said:

“All football players would love to play for Real Madrid. It is a dream for me, why not one day?

“I am in Manchester and I love my club. I am playing in Manchester, I’m having fun and I want to do everything to put the club where it deserves it. I will give everything to the max, like my team-mates.

“At the moment, I am in Manchester and I am concentrating about getting back to my best form.

“I think there will be a moment when the club will come and talk to me and maybe offer me something, or not.

“So far, nothing has happened. I can’t tell you something that I don’t know.”

Pogba joined Manchester United in an £89m deal from Serie A giants Juventus in the 2016 summer transfer window after the French midfielder quit Old Trafford to move to Turin under Sir Alex Ferguson in 2012.

The French midfielder won the Europa League and the League Cup with the Red Devils in 2016-17 but the World Cup winner hasn’t been able to guide Manchester United to Champions League or Premier League glory.

Manchester United will make the trip to Newcastle United in the Premier League next Sunday.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip