Paul Scholes identifies signing Man United really need

Paul Scholes has urged Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to discard his plans to sign Jadon Sancho in favour of signing a proven centre-forward.

The Red Devils were heavily linked with a swoop to sign the Borussia Dortmund winger throughout the summer transfer window but Sancho ultimately remained at the Bundesliga side.

Sancho is already being tipped to be Manchester United’s priority next summer after the 20-time English champions missed out in the 20-year-old this year following their failure to pay £108m for the former Manchester City youth star.

Manchester United pulled off some transfer business in a frantic manner on the final day of the 2020 summer transfer window last week, including the addition of Edinson Cavani on a free transfer to improve Solskjaer’s attacking options.

The 33-year-old was a free agent after he was released by Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer and the Uruguayan striker hasn’t played competitive football since March.

Cavani has only signed a one-year deal with Manchester United so Solskjaer could have a void to fill at the end of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Former Manchester United midfielder Scholes would like to see the Red Devils prioritise signing a proven centre-forward rather than Sancho in the next transfer window.

“I don’t think he’s the first one who hasn’t been backed,” Scholes told Stadium Astro, as quoted by Metro.

“There’s been a lot of money spent but has it been spent on the first choices these managers want? I’m not too sure.

“I think [Louis] van Gaal and [Jose] Mourinho especially had a moan about that and it’s understandable when they aren’t getting the players they want.

“I think Ole’s been supported. I think Maguire at £80million is a lot of money, Fernandes just in January has been an excellent signing and the form was good especially coming from Fernandes in January time you felt that this team was going places.”

Manchester United started their summer spending with the £40m addition of Donny van de Beek from Ajax back in September.

The Red Devils signed Cavani, Atalanta winger Amad Diallo, FC Porto full-back Alex Telles and Penarol’s Facundo Pellistri on transfer deadline day last week.

Manchester United will make the trip to Newcastle United on Saturday night.

