Rio Ferdinand gives verdict on Man United’s ‘frustrating’ transfer activity

Rio Ferdinand has expressed his frustration at Manchester United’s approach to the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have been linked with a number of top names throughout the 2020 summer transfer window but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hasn’t been able to get his top targets over the line.

Manchester United signed Netherlands international Donny van de Beek in a £40m deal from Eredivisie outfit Ajax to bolster the Norwegian’s midfield options.

The 20-time English champions are thought to be in the market to sign a pacy winger and new left-back in the current transfer window before the deadline at 23:00 BST on Monday night.

Manchester United have been regularly linked with a swoop to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho but the Red Devils haven’t been able to get a deal over the line.

Solskjaer has also been linked with a swoop for FC Porto defender Alex Telles to provide Luke Shaw with competition for a starting spot.

However, the Red Devils are thought to be on the cusp of signing 33-year-old Edinson Cavani on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain rather than a striker or full-back.

Speaking to BT Sport after watching some of Chelsea FC’s eight summer signings shine in their 4-0 win over Crystal Palace, Ferdinand said:

“What position would you rather be in? I’d rather be in Frank’s. He got business done early, got some time in on training pitch and brought in players he wants.

“I’d rather be at that end of the spectrum than Man United where you are frustrated and don’t know where you will continue from.

“The most frustrating thing for United fans is that we have all been aware who their targets were, that’s the frustrating element.

“Is Covid playing a part in the financial? At left-back and right wing are where they are looking, the season starts and they haven’t been brought in.

“All of a sudden losing to Palace at home ignites the negativity. The club appeared to be on an upward curve, then suddenly no signings and defeat in the first match and it really changes the picture of the club.

“Champions League would be the target for me personally.”

Manchester United finished in third place in the Premier League table last term to secure a spot in the Champions League as Solskjaer looked to attract top names to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils will make the trip to Newcastle United in their next Premier League game at St James’ Park after the international break.

