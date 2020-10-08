Robin van Persie gives verdict on Man United signing Edinson Cavani

Robin van Persie (Photo: BT Sport)

Robin van Persie reckons Edinson Cavani will be a “brilliant signing” for Manchester United.

The Uruguay international completed a move to Manchester United on a free transfer on Monday after Cavani was released by Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer.

The 33-year-old has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with Manchester United to provide Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with greater depth up front for the 2020-21 season.

The former Napoli striker will have to compete with the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood for a starting spot in the Manchester United team.

Cavani arrives at Old Trafford with a wealth of experience after having won six Ligue 1 titles along with countless French Cup and French League Cup trophies.

Van Persie had urged Manchester United to sign Cavani following the end of the January transfer window when asked by a supporter who the club should sign in the summer.

The former Manchester United striker took to Twitter to reveal in his prediction as well as back Cavani to be a big success at the 20-time English champions.

Van Persie wrote on Twitter: “Agent RVP. Glad to see you were listening, Manchester United! Brilliant signing and adds plenty of experience. Will improve players around him even more #Martial, #Rashford #Greenwood #GoalMachine.”

Cavani was one of five new signings at Manchester United this summer after the Red Devils recruited Donny van de Beek, Alex Telles, Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri.

The veteran Uruguayan striker has scored 200 times in 301 games in all competitions over this seven-year career at PSG to set a new goal-scoring record for PSG.

Cavani could make his Premier League debut against Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday 17 October.

