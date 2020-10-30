Man United face three-way battle to sign 18-year-old Dutch playmaker – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United are one of three clubs interested in a swoop to sign Ajax teenager Ryan Gravenberch, according to a report in England.

The Mirror is reporting that the Red Devils are interested in the 18-year-old midfielder following his outstanding performances in the Ajax team since breaking into Erik ten Hag’s side.

The same article states that Manchester United have been monitoring the teenager’s performances for the Amsterdam outfit after he broke into the first-team last season.

According to the same story, the 20-time English champions are facing competition from FC Barcelona and Juventus to sign the Netherlands Under-19 international.

The report goes on to reveal that Ajax will look to avoid selling the 18-year-old after Gravenberch signed a long-term deal with the Dutch outfit back in June.

The Mirror go on to report that Manchester United could exploit Ajax’s willingness to sign their best talent due to the financial impact of the coronavirus.

Gravenberch made his Ajax debut in a 3-0 loss to PSG Eindhoven in the Eredivisie in September 2018.

The 18-year-old has made two assists in four games in the Dutch top flight this season.

Manchester United signed Donny van de Beek in a £40m deal from Ajax in the 2020 summer transfer window.

Gravenberch’s former team-mate Van de Beek made his first start for Manchester United in a 5-0 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils will host bitter rivals Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday.

