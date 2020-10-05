Teddy Sheringham names the two signings Man United need to make

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Teddy Sheringham believes that Manchester United should be trying to sign a new centre-forward and central defender before Monday’s transfer deadline.

The Red Devils have been linked with a whole host of players over the last few months but Manchester United have been slow in getting their business done.

Jadon Sancho has been constantly linked with a move to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund this summer but it appears that a deal will not be concluded before the transfer window closes on Monday night.

Manchester United announced their first signing of the summer last month when they concluded a deal to bring in midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will be able to get any key deals over the line before the 23:00 BST deadline on Monday night.

However, former Manchester United star Sheringham feels that there are two clear positions in the squad that need strengthening this summer.

Speaking in an interview quoted by The Sun, Sheringham said: “I’m not sure that Sancho is the answer to what Manchester United need at the moment.

“They’ve got tricky wingers. They’ve got flying players. If anything, they still need players down the spine of the team.

“If they are going to be a top team, they need a top centre- forward and another top centre-half to play alongside Maguire.

“You look at Liverpool and the signings they have made, Thiago and Jota. They are fantastic acquisitions, to make them even better than they were last year.

“Have Man Utd done that? I don’t think so.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Newcastle United away from home on 17 October.

After that, the Red Devils will turn their attentions towards their Champions League group-stage opener – a tricky away trip to Paris Saint-Germain on 20 October.

