Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: New Man United signing is ‘a fighter and a winner’

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is backing Alex Telles to have a big impact at Manchester United this season because he is a “fighter and a winner”.

The Red Devils concluded a deal to bring the defender to Old Trafford from FC Porto on transfer deadline day on Monday as Manchester United concluded a flurry of deals to bolster their squad.

Telles has signed a four-year contract with the Red Devils and the club also have the option to extend his deal by a further year.

The 27-year-old has scored 26 goals and made more than 50 assists over the past five seasons with FC Porto and he will be hoping to have an instant impact at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer, who watched his side slump to a humiliating 6-1 defeat by Tottenham at Old Trafford on Sunday, is confident that Telles will end up being an excellent signing for the Red Devils.

Speaking to Manchester United’s website, Solskjaer said: “First and foremost, I welcome Alex to United.

“He is a player we have been tracking for some time and his performances over the past few years are exactly what we are looking for. He is a fighter and a winner and will add real determination and competition to the squad.

“Alex has the qualities, both as a player and as a person, that we want here at Manchester United.”

Meanwhile, Telles himself added: “To join a club with the prestige of Manchester United is a huge honour.

“You have to work hard to get to this moment in your career and now I am coming to this club, I can promise that I will give everything in my heart to be a success here.

“I won many trophies at FC Porto and I want to continue that at United. The manager has a clear plan and direction for this team and I can’t wait to pull on the famous shirt.”

Manchester United will attempt to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they travel to face Newcastle United in the top flight on Saturday 17 October.

The Red Devils, who came third last term, have made a poor start to the new season, after having lost two of their opening three games in the top flight to leave them down in 16th place in the table.

