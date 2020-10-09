Man United failed to sign all of Solskjaer’s top transfer targets – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United failed to sign all of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s top transfer targets for their squad this summer, according to reports.

ESPN is reporting that the Red Devils did not manage to land a single one of the Manchester United boss’ top targets this summer as they completed the majority of their business on deadline day.

Manchester United signed Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles, Amad Traore and Facundo Pellistri on transfer deadline day after having brought in midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax earlier in the summer.

According to the same story, the Red Devils were unable to land any of Solskjaer’s top targets from a list including Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish and defenders in the form of RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano and Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake.

The same article claims that none of the eventual signings at Old Trafford were identified by Solskjaer and his coaching staff as “key targets” this summer.

However, the article also says that Solskjaer was consulted about every one of Manchester United’s new signings this summer and he sanctioned each of the deals before they were completed.

Manchester United were linked with a move for Sancho throughout the summer months but a deal failed to materialise to bring the England international to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have made a stuttering start to the new season, with Manchester United having won just one of their opening three games in the top flight this term.

Manchester United will return to Premier League action after the international break when they travel to Newcastle United on 17 October.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip