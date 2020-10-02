‘Let’s see’: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivers transfer window update for Man United fans

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told Manchester United fans to wait and see what happens in the coming days as the Red Devils look to strengthen their squad before Monday’s transfer deadline.

The Red Devils have been under scrutiny in recent weeks following their lack of activity in the summer transfer window so far in the lead-up to Solskjaer’s second full campaign in charge.

Manchester United have so far only completed a deal to bring midfielder Donny van de Beek to Old Trafford from Ajax, despite having been linked with a whole host of other potential recruits.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with a move to bring Borussia Dortmund playmaker Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford this summer but a deal is yet to materialise.

It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will be able to complete any more deals before the summer transfer window closes at 23:00 BST on Monday night.

Solskjaer watched his side book their spot in the League Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday night thanks to a 3-0 win away at Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Red Devils boss was quizzed about the club’s transfer plans after the game, but he remained relatively tight-lipped when discussing potential incoming signings.

Solskjaer told talkSPORT: “You never know in football. You’re never surprised if anything pops up.

“We get speculation about us all the time. The club is working hard do what we want to do.

“I’m focused on the players we’ve got, ready for Sunday [against Tottenham], playing. That’s the sole focus in the coaches office. Let’s see what happens.”

Solskjaer is now preparing his Manchester United team for their home Premier League clash against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham side at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils have taken three points from their opening two games in the top flight so far this term.

