Mikel Arteta delivers injury update on David Luiz ahead of Man United v Arsenal

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Mikel Arteta has revealed that David Luiz will undergo fitness tests this week after he suffered an injury during the 1-0 loss to Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday night.

The Brazilian defender had to come off in the 49th minute of the Premier League clash after having suffered a suspected thigh problem early on in the second half of the game.

Arsenal went on to lose against the Foxes after Jamie Vardy scored a late winner for the visitors to send the Gunners crashing to their third defeat in four Premier League games.

The north London side will now wait to see whether David Luiz will be fit for Arsenal’s crunch clash against bitter rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford this weekend.

Speaking after the game, Arteta revealed that the Brazilian defender’s injury will be assessed in the coming days before the trip to face the Red Devils on Sunday.

Asked about David Luiz’s injury at his post-match news conference, Arteta said: “I don’t know. We’ve lost a few players in the last week or so.

“David had a muscular problem and he couldn’t carry on – we’ll have to assess him in the next 48 hours.”

Arsenal are in Europa League action on Thursday night when they take on Irish side Dundalk at The Emirates.

The Gunners will be looking to return to winning ways after a stuttering run of form in the Premier League left them down in 10th place in the top flight table after six games.

Arsenal are aiming to try and break back into the top four this season after having finished eighth last term.

