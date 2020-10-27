Ian Wright makes worrying prediction about Arsenal against Man United

Arsenal legend Ian Wright (Photo: BT Sport)

Ian Wright has warned Mikel Arteta that Arsenal could struggle against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Gunners will make the trip to Manchester United looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League following their 1-0 loss to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday night.

Jamie Vardy came off the bench to score against Arsenal again after the former England international netted a late winner on the break to secure three points for Leicester.

Mikel Arteta’s side were in control of the Premier League clash but the Gunners lacked cutting edge to break down a resolute Leicester defence at the Emirates Stadium.

However, the Gunners failed to score in the first half despite their dominance before Leicester grew into the Premier League clash in the second half.

Former Arsenal striker Wright is worried that Manchester United could expose Arteta’s side on the bench like Leicester at the Emirates Stadium.

“You look at Manchester United as well who are another team that will want to play on the break,” Wright told DAZN, as quoted by Metro.

“You’re going to need to be able to pass through them, be able to break them down. Manchester United will do the same thing [as Leicester] and they’ve got even better players going forward, more than just Vardy.

“It’s a tough one, we knew Leicester were going to be tough and we know Manchester United are going to be tough.

“Arsenal are going to have to dig in and find a way of getting results without scoring the perfect goal.”

Arsenal have lost their last two Premier League games following defeats by Manchester City and Leicester City.

The Gunners were 2-1 winners against Rapid Vienna in the Europa League group stage on Thursday night thanks to goals from David Luiz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal will host Dundalk United in their next Europa League fixture at The Emirates on Thursday night.

The Gunners will make the trip to Manchester United on Sunday as the north London side look to avoid losing a third successive Premier League game.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip