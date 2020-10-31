Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Man United v Arsenal

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United and Arsenal to play out a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in Sunday’s Premier League showdown.

The north London side head into the game looking to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League after the disappointment of their 1-0 loss to Leicester City at The Emirates last time out.

Manchester United, meanwhile, were held to a goalless draw by Chelsea FC at Old Trafford in their most recent top-flight outing last weekend.

The Red Devils warmed up for their crunch clash against the Gunners on Sunday with an impressive 5-0 win over RB Leipzig at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, with Marcus Rashford having come on to score a second-half hat-trick.

Arsenal, meanwhile, were 3-0 winners against Dundalk at The Emirates in their Europa League clash on Thursday night.

The north London side are aiming to avoid a third successive loss in the Premier League and former Liverpool FC star Owen is backing Mikel Arteta’s men to leave Old Trafford with a point this weekend.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Manchester United take on Arsenal in a match that always draws plenty of media attention prior to kick off.

“Arsenal’s early season rise has been dampened slightly with recent results, so they’ll be looking at this as the perfect platform to get going again.

“United themselves have picked up. Their outstanding European results must have raised the confidence levels at Old Trafford.

“Marcus Rashford is really starting to fire and he could be United’s danger man here.

“However, I think if Arsenal can keep him quiet, they could come away with a point.”

Manchester United are currently in 15th place in the Premier League table, having taken seven points from their first five games.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are 11th after having taken nine points from their first six.

