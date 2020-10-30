Ole Gunnar Solskjaer issues warning ahead of Man United v Arsenal

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer warns his Manchester United team that they must pick up points against Arsenal

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 30 October 2020, 05:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned his Manchester United team that they “have to pick up points” when they host Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Red Devils warmed up for the Premier League clash in style by claiming a thumping 5-0 victory over RB Leipzig at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, with Marcus Rashford scoring a hat-trick, and Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial also amongst the goals.

Manchester United have made a stuttering start to the new season in the Premier League, with the Red Devils having won just two of their opening five games in the top flight to leave them down in 15th place in the table.

The Red Devils will now be aiming to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League against Arsenal after they were held to a goalless draw by Chelsea FC at Old Trafford last weekend.

And Solskjaer has talked up the importance of Manchester United claiming points on Sunday as they prepare to welcome their old foes to Old Trafford.

Speaking at his post-match news conference on Wednesday night, Solskjaer said: “We made some changes today because of Sunday, because you’ve got to be ready for that because, in the league, we have a game fewer than other teams as well, so we have to pick up points.”

Solskjaer added: “For me, the consistency has been there since February. It has been getting better and better.

“The first league game was very disappointing and there were the circumstances with the Tottenham defeat.

“We’re getting there and today was a performance with a great attitude, hard work and working for each other. The squad was rotated and we’re in a really good state at the moment.“

Arsenal head into their clash with Manchester United also looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League after they were beaten 1-0 by Leicester City in the top flight in their most recent outing.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Gary Lineker
‘What a talent’: Gary Lineker raves about Man United star during 5-0 win over RB Leipzig
Frank Lampard
David James gives verdict on Edouard Mendy after Chelsea FC’s 4-0 win at Krasnodar
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants 20-year-old to replace Man United striker – report
Gary Lineker
‘What a talent’: Gary Lineker raves about Man United star during 5-0 win over RB Leipzig
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand rates Edinson Cavani’s debut for Man United
Glenn Hoddle
Glenn Hoddle reacts to Hakim Ziyech’s goal in Chelsea FC’s 4-0 win at Krasnodar
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Novak Djokovic
Erste Bank Open: Tsitsipas and Sinner join youthful line-up in Vienna’s second round
Mesut Ozil
Laurent Koscielny sends message to Arsenal fans about Mesut Ozil
Glenn Hoddle
Glenn Hoddle reacts to Hakim Ziyech’s goal in Chelsea FC’s 4-0 win at Krasnodar
ScoopDragon Football News Network