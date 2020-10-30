Ole Gunnar Solskjaer issues warning ahead of Man United v Arsenal

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned his Manchester United team that they “have to pick up points” when they host Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Red Devils warmed up for the Premier League clash in style by claiming a thumping 5-0 victory over RB Leipzig at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, with Marcus Rashford scoring a hat-trick, and Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial also amongst the goals.

Manchester United have made a stuttering start to the new season in the Premier League, with the Red Devils having won just two of their opening five games in the top flight to leave them down in 15th place in the table.

The Red Devils will now be aiming to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League against Arsenal after they were held to a goalless draw by Chelsea FC at Old Trafford last weekend.

And Solskjaer has talked up the importance of Manchester United claiming points on Sunday as they prepare to welcome their old foes to Old Trafford.

Speaking at his post-match news conference on Wednesday night, Solskjaer said: “We made some changes today because of Sunday, because you’ve got to be ready for that because, in the league, we have a game fewer than other teams as well, so we have to pick up points.”

Solskjaer added: “For me, the consistency has been there since February. It has been getting better and better.

“The first league game was very disappointing and there were the circumstances with the Tottenham defeat.

“We’re getting there and today was a performance with a great attitude, hard work and working for each other. The squad was rotated and we’re in a really good state at the moment.“

Arsenal head into their clash with Manchester United also looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League after they were beaten 1-0 by Leicester City in the top flight in their most recent outing.

