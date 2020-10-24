Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Man United v Chelsea FC

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Manchester United to secure a 1-1 draw with Chelsea FC at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 24 October 2020, 08:59 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Manchester United and Chelsea FC to play out a stalemate at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils will be buoyed by their recent upturn in form after impressive victories over Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain in their last two outings.

Manchester United were 4-1 winners against Newcastle United at St James’ Park last weekend to end return to winning ways in the Premier League in spite of increasing pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Marcus Rashford scored a late winner to secure a 2-1 victory over PSG in their Champions League group-stage opener at Parc des Princes on Tuesday night to secure a morale-boosting win ahead of the visit of PSG.

Chelsea FC, on the other hand, have drawn their last two games following a 3-3 draw with Southampton last weekend before a goalless stalemate with Spanish side Sevilla at Stamford Bridge mid-week.

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov is backing the two clubs to settle for a point each in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

“This is a huge game, after a huge week for United,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

“It’s a big week for Chelsea too, but in a slightly different way. Chelsea did the same as Spurs at the weekend, and it is clear they have a problem of some sort. I think both teams are evenly enough matched, and a draw is a likely result.”

The Red Devils are looking to win three successive league games against Chelsea FC for the first time since September 1965.

Although Manchester United won both of the league meetings last season, Chelsea FC were 3-1 winners in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Manchester United will host Bundesliga side RB Leizpig in their next Champions League fixture at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Chelsea FC will make the long trip to take on Russian side Krasnodar.

