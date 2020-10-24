Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man United v Chelsea FC

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Manchester United to secure a 2-0 win against Chelsea FC in their top-four clash at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

The Red Devils secured a morale-boosting 2-1 win at Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night thanks to Marcus Rashford’s late winner.

Manchester United have scored their last two games in all competitions after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were 4-1 winners against Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

Solskjaer’s side haven’t been overly convincing in the Premier League so far this term, despite impressing in their last two outings against Newcastle and PSG.

Chelsea FC were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw with Spanish side Sevilla at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night to draw successive games in west London in all competitions.

Frank Lampard’s men have struggled to find a level of consistency despite bringing in eight new faces at the Stamford Bridge outfit in the 2020 summer transfer window.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to secure a 2-0 win against Chelsea FC at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

“Like Manchester United, Chelsea’s biggest problem this season has been at the back,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“I watched them against Southampton last weekend and they just capitulated. It has not been a one-off and Blues boss Frank Lampard is probably thinking ‘who the heck do I play there?’

“At least Lampard has goalkeeper Edouard Mendy fit for Saturday because, as good as Chelsea are going forward, they cannot defend.”

Manchester United were 4-0 winners against Chelsea FC in this fixture at Old Trafford in the Premier League last season.

The Blues lost 2-0 in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge before Lampard’s side finally managed to beat Manchester United in a 3-1 victory in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Manchester United have won three of their last five meetings with Chelsea FC.

Chelsea FC signed eight new players this summer, while Manchester United brought in five new faces.

