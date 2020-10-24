Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Man United v Chelsea FC

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is tipping Manchester United and Chelsea FC to play out a 1-1 draw in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

Both sides head into the game looking to kick-start their Premier League campaigns after having failed to find consistent form so far.

Manchester United are currently down in 15th place in the Premier League table after having won two and lost two of their opening four games in the top flight.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, have also struggled to find consistent form this term, with the Blues currently eighth and having taken eight points from their first five games.

Manchester United have won back to back games in all competitions, after having claimed an impressive 2-1 win over PSG in the Champions League in midweek, following their 4-1 victory over Newcastle United last weekend.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, have drawn their last two outings against Southampton and Sevilla.

Former Liverpool FC star Owen is backing Manchester United and Chelsea FC to share the spoils when they do battle at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “On Saturday evening, Manchester United host Chelsea at Old Trafford.

“This will be the first time that United have played at home since their humiliating 6-1 defeat against Spurs.

“Chelsea, yet again, surrendered what looked a comfortable lead last week at home to Southampton.

“I don’t see much between these two and given that neither team have clicked so far this season, I think a draw is the most likely result.”

Manchester United are aiming to try and challenge for the Premier League title this season, after having finished third and without a trophy last term.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, ended up fourth and also didn’t win any silverware in Frank Lampard’s first campaign in charge.

