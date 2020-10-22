‘We’ll score goals’: Ryan Giggs looks ahead to Man United v Chelsea FC

Ryan Giggs looks ahead to Chelsea FC's trip to face Man United in the Premier League on Saturday

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 23 October 2020, 00:15 UK
Man United legend Ryan Giggs
Man United legend Ryan Giggs (Photo: beIN SPORTS)

Ryan Giggs believes that Chelsea FC could be made to pay for not being defensively solid this season when they take on Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Blues are preparing to travel to face Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men on Saturday night as they look to return to winning ways in the Premier League.

Chelsea FC were pegged back and held to a 3-3 draw by Southampton at Stamford Bridge last weekend as Frank Lampard’s side dropped yet more points in the Premier League.

The west London side have struggled to find consistent form in the top flight so far this season and Chelsea FC have only taken eight points from their first five games.

Manchester United, meanwhile, head into Saturday’s game having claimed an impressive 2-1 win at PSG in the Champions League and on the back of their 4-1 victory over Newcastle United in the Premier League last weekend.

Giggs believes that Chelsea FC are struggling because of not having yet found a solid centre-half pairing, but he admits that the Red Devils also have the same problem.

Speaking to the Webby and O’Neill YouTube channel, Giggs said: We’ve got to back up these good performances now and go on a run.

“Because of the Spurs game, because of the Palace game, we can’t really afford any more slip-ups. I think we’re in good form.”

He continued: “Chelsea are a weird team.

“They’ve had a clean sheet, they’re a dangerous side going forward but obviously you can get at them at the back.

“As long as we negate their offensive options then I think we’ll score goals.

“It’s a similar problem that we’ve got really. “Them centre-halves, we’ve seen it through the years – [Gary] Pallister and [Steve] Bruce, [Nemanja] Vidic and [Rio] Ferdinand – you’ve got to have that solidity at the back and then it goes through the team.

“Frank looks like he’s got the same problem as us, he can’t get that partnership quite right.”

Manchester United are currently 15th in the Premier League table after having won just two of their opening four games in the top flight this season.

