Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops Edinson Cavani hint ahead of Man United v Chelsea FC

Man United striker Edinson Cavani (Photo: Edinson Cavani / Instagram)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that Edinson Cavani could make his debut for Manchester United in Saturday’s Premier League showdown with Chelsea FC.

The Uruguay international has been settling into life at his new club after having signed for the Red Devils on a free transfer in the summer after he was released by Paris Saint-Germain.

It had been thought that Cavani could have featured during Manchester United’s Champions League clash against PSG on Tuesday night but he was not included in the Red Devils’ squad due to his lack of training time in recent days.

The 33-year-old was required to self-isolate for a fortnight after his move to Manchester United and he has only taken part in two first-team training sessions so far.

However, Solskjaer has now hinted that the veteran forward could be in contention to feature for the Red Devils when they host Chelsea FC at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Solskjaer said: “We hope the players won’t be away for too long. Edinson [Cavani] needs a few more days training before we can maybe think about the weekend [against Chelsea FC].”

Harry Maguire missed Tuesday night’s clash due to injury, and Solskjaer hinted that the defender may be fit for the visit of the Blues. He said: “Hopefully Harry [Maguire], Eric [Bailly] and Mason [Greenwood] as well, but not sure about that.”

Manchester United are looking to make it back to back wins in the Premier League this weekend after they were 4-1 victors against Newcastle United last time out.

The Red Devils are currently in 15th place in the Premier League table after a slow start to the new campaign in which they have only won two of their opening four games.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip